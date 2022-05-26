 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Question of the Week

What is the most 'rock star' thing have you done in real life?

Chad Pauling

"We flew into Vegas and had a stretch limo waiting at the airport to take us to our hotel. We got to a ride the limo down the strip."

Earl Horlyk

"Like Van Halen, I prefer my M&M's to be free of the brown ones. Unlike Van Halen, I don't give my entourage that task. I have to do it myself." 

Mason Dockter

"I do wear white pants sometimes. Unfortunately they get so very dirty, so very, very quickly."

