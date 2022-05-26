Question of the Week

What is the most 'rock star' thing have you done in real life?
Chad Pauling
"We flew into Vegas and had a stretch limo waiting at the airport to take us to our hotel. We got to a ride the limo down the strip."
Earl Horlyk
"Like Van Halen, I prefer my M&M's to be free of the brown ones. Unlike Van Halen, I don't give my entourage that task. I have to do it myself."
Mason Dockter
"I do wear white pants sometimes. Unfortunately they get so very dirty, so very, very quickly."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
