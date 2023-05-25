Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

What is the best thing and what is the worst thing about summer?

Chad Pauling

"I love everything about summer. Golf, boating, fishing, everything. I could live without the wasps and mosquitos though!"

Earl Horlyk

"Hot temps to warm you up and air conditioning to cool you off. I can't think of a single bad thing about summer."

Mason Dockter

"Hot temps and too many mosquitoes. I can't think of a single of a single good thing about summer."