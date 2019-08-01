'What is your favorite restaurant in Siouxland?'
Chad Pauling
Interim Publisher
"This is a tough one, because we are blessed with so many great places to eat. I like a few places: Bob Roe’s, El Fredo’s, P’s Pizza, Kahill’s, the list goes on and on! The one I miss the most is Rebos."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"I love Diamond Thai because they know me so well that I don’t have to say a word. 'One order, extra spicy Larb (a Thai beef salad) to go,' they will say as soon as I walk through the door. I’m also addicted to the quesadillas from Roble’s Taqueria because they never skimp on the gooey Mexican cheese."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"No, no, no…favorite restaurant? Don’t have one. Have a favorite place for steak… for Italian… for pizza… for Chinese… for seafood… for comfort foods (hot dogs, loose meats, breakfast, burgers, etc…). But a favorite restaurant? Just don’t have one. Have many."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer/Editor
"Shahi Palace, for sure. I can't exactly afford it, but it is my favorite. My go-to dish is the lamb korma at a medium level of spiciness. With that, I like to get an order of garlic naan (best I've tasted in this country) and a mango lassi. Mmmmmm...mango lassi..."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"It’s a secret place, only for people in the know. Good prices and good omelets. Seating is limited. Very hush-hush. Earl knows where I'm talking about."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"I’m always up for Olé-ing the Day with some chicken! Good old American Mexican, Taco Johns. Olé!"