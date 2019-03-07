‘If you were to get a tattoo, what would it be and where would you put it?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"I have no tattoos currently, but if I were to get one… I think it would be something related to my favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, and probably on my upper back or chest."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Something subtle and tasteful like a forearm tattoo that says USDA Grade A Beefcake."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"The Awen of the 3 Rays of Light…Any interpretation of the Awen is based on the 3 rays, the 3 dots, and the 3 outer rings…all of which have meaning. It would be located on my upper left arm, on the outside of the bicep."
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"If I were to get another one I’d want something as a reminder to stay mindful and at peace on my arm. Something that the artist came up with.”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I would get the Gonzo fist tattoo on my left shoulder touched up. Hell, while I'd be at it I would probably get my Red Hot Chili Peppers tattoo on my right forearm touched up, as well."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"I would get anchors on both my forearms just like Popeye the Sailor."