‘If you were to get a tattoo, what would it be and where would you put it?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I have no tattoos currently, but if I were to get one… I think it would be something related to my favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, and probably on my upper back or chest."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Something subtle and tasteful like a forearm tattoo that says USDA Grade A Beefcake."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"The Awen of the 3 Rays of Light…Any interpretation of the Awen is based on the 3 rays, the 3 dots, and the 3 outer rings…all of which have meaning. It would be located on my upper left arm, on the outside of the bicep."

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

daniel.aldana@lee.net

"If I were to get another one I’d want something as a reminder to stay mindful and at peace on my arm. Something that the artist came up with.”

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I would get the Gonzo fist tattoo on my left shoulder touched up. Hell, while I'd be at it I would probably get my Red Hot Chili Peppers tattoo on my right forearm touched up, as well."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"I would get anchors on both my forearms just like Popeye the Sailor."

