Question of the Week
What is your favorite, all-time comfort food and why?

Chad Pauling

"Not a big 'comfort food' guy, but grilled cheese and peanut butter sandwiches take me back to my childhood."

Earl Horlyk

"Totino's Pizza Rolls and White Castle Sliders that you can nuke in the microwave and will surely shave a few years off of a person's life expectancy."

Mason Dockter

"I don’t know if deer sausage qualifies as comfort food, but I’d say deer sausage. Sadly it’s quite hard to obtain now that grandpa is gone and the family doesn’t go hunting as often. Stores aren’t supposed to sell it."

Nikki Ahlquist

"Mac and cheese!!!!"

Jaylen Rees

"Gotta be a beef roast with a side of mashed potatoes and green bean casserole."

