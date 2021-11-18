Question of the Week

When will you start your holiday shopping?
Chad Pauling
"Already started. Buying locally helps a lot when shopping with the shipping issues going on. I suggest we all shop locally this year and support our community!"
Earl Horlyk
"I've always been an early Christmas shopper. I generally pick up gift ideas about the same time I'm buying candy for Halloween."
Mason Dockter
"Just before I go home for Christmas, I'll get a decorative candle for my mother and a can of coffee for grandma."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today