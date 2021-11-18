Question of the Week

When will you start your holiday shopping?

Chad Pauling

"Already started. Buying locally helps a lot when shopping with the shipping issues going on. I suggest we all shop locally this year and support our community!"

Earl Horlyk

"I've always been an early Christmas shopper. I generally pick up gift ideas about the same time I'm buying candy for Halloween."

Mason Dockter

"Just before I go home for Christmas, I'll get a decorative candle for my mother and a can of coffee for grandma."

