 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Question of the Week

  • 0

When will you start your holiday shopping?

Chad Pauling

"Already started. Buying locally helps a lot when shopping with the shipping issues going on. I suggest we all shop locally this year and support our community!"

Earl Horlyk

"I've always been an early Christmas shopper. I generally pick up gift ideas about the same time I'm buying candy for Halloween."

Mason Dockter

"Just before I go home for Christmas, I'll get a decorative candle for my mother and a can of coffee for grandma." 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News