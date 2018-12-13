Try 1 month for 99¢

‘What is your favorite holiday song during this season?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Mine has to be the 'Hanukkah Song' by Adam Sandler.  It’s fun, festive and a classic!!  First runner-up would be 'Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.'"

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Without question, Eartha Kitt’s old-school 'Santa Baby' can make a grown man giddy with seasonal excitement."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Silent Night.”

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

daniel.aldana@lee.net

"I love any Christmas song sung by Frank Sinatra. But my Jam is 'Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer' By DMX.”

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"Without a doubt, any version of Adam Sandler's Hanukkah Song! I really don't think I need to explain that one."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"I can’t pick just one. There’s Elvis’s 'Blue Christmas,' Eartha Kitt’s 'Santa Baby,' plus classics like 'Silent Night' and 'God Rest You Merry Gentlemen.' And let’s not forget the entire John Denver and the Muppets Christmas album."

Weekender writer

