‘What is your favorite holiday song during this season?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"Mine has to be the 'Hanukkah Song' by Adam Sandler. It’s fun, festive and a classic!! First runner-up would be 'Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.'"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Without question, Eartha Kitt’s old-school 'Santa Baby' can make a grown man giddy with seasonal excitement."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Silent Night.”
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"I love any Christmas song sung by Frank Sinatra. But my Jam is 'Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer' By DMX.”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"Without a doubt, any version of Adam Sandler's Hanukkah Song! I really don't think I need to explain that one."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"I can’t pick just one. There’s Elvis’s 'Blue Christmas,' Eartha Kitt’s 'Santa Baby,' plus classics like 'Silent Night' and 'God Rest You Merry Gentlemen.' And let’s not forget the entire John Denver and the Muppets Christmas album."