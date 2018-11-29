‘If you were to open up a pole-dancing exercise studio, what would you name it?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"Pole to Goal Fitness Club"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Since I’m a literary sort of guy, I’d go the Edgar Allan Poe route and call it 'Nevermore.'"
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Studio de Danse”
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"'Pole your Weight' sounds respectapole.”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"Raising the Bar - Body Strengthening Center"
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"The Pole-ing Place"