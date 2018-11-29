Try 1 month for 99¢

‘If you were to open up a pole-dancing exercise studio, what would you name it?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Pole to Goal Fitness Club"

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Since I’m a literary sort of guy, I’d go the Edgar Allan Poe route and call it 'Nevermore.'"

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Studio de Danse”

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

daniel.aldana@lee.net

"'Pole your Weight' sounds respectapole.”

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"Raising the Bar - Body Strengthening Center"

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"The Pole-ing Place"

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Weekender writer

Load comments