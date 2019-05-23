{{featured_button_text}}

'What amenities would you like to have while utilizing the target-based driving range at Green Valley?'

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I love this idea.  I think it would be cool to have cooling fans (get it… cool) and some sort of outdoor bar/bar area to hang out at before and after hitting balls."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Food trucks and anything else to take your mind off of athletic activities."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Seems like a great many are already in place.  The drink cart will be running. There will be lights, I believe? There should probably be rewards for minor significant accomplishments – not being a golfer myself I do not know what might be a noteworthy accomplishment to be rewarded… but the folks at Green Valley know all these things. I bow to their expertise. I know they will make it all worthwhile. This innovation is truly one of a kind in Siouxland, and I expect more of the same in the years ahead."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I'd like to hear a lot of '90s alternative rock playing, a table to set my drink on and glowing golf balls to watch fly into the night sky."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"The same amenities I’d like anywhere: free ice water and five cent coffee, viz. Wall Drug."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"I would need a massage therapist/doctor for after I probably hurt myself, either from my wild swinging or just tripping over nothing."

