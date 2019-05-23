'What amenities would you like to have while utilizing the target-based driving range at Green Valley?'
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"I love this idea. I think it would be cool to have cooling fans (get it… cool) and some sort of outdoor bar/bar area to hang out at before and after hitting balls."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Food trucks and anything else to take your mind off of athletic activities."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Seems like a great many are already in place. The drink cart will be running. There will be lights, I believe? There should probably be rewards for minor significant accomplishments – not being a golfer myself I do not know what might be a noteworthy accomplishment to be rewarded… but the folks at Green Valley know all these things. I bow to their expertise. I know they will make it all worthwhile. This innovation is truly one of a kind in Siouxland, and I expect more of the same in the years ahead."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I'd like to hear a lot of '90s alternative rock playing, a table to set my drink on and glowing golf balls to watch fly into the night sky."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"The same amenities I’d like anywhere: free ice water and five cent coffee, viz. Wall Drug."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"I would need a massage therapist/doctor for after I probably hurt myself, either from my wild swinging or just tripping over nothing."