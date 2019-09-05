{{featured_button_text}}

'What are you most looking forward to in the fall season of 2019?'

Chad Pauling

Interim Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Football!!”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"To be honest, Indian summers are the best in fall. Those handful of unseasonably warm days make us forget that cold weather will soon be here."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Obvious answer is football...college, NFL, maybe some high school if I have time. And watching my eighth grade grandson in Kearney, Missouri, to see how he fits in at a new school as he competes to be the starting QB. Also, I am looking forward to six granddaughters playing on competitive club soccer programs either here, Omaha, or Kansas City (oldest one might be playing both here and in Omaha on different club teams). And just seeing the other three grandkids while they are doing what they do."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer/Editor

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"Fresh apple cider, the smell of burning wood, a crispness in the air and the prospect of time moving forward eternally."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Cool, crisp weather that won’t cause me to break out in unsightly sweats. And Halloween."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"Honey crisp apples, Clay County Fair, cooler weather, & the upcoming holidays. I’m also super excited for all the political ads…just kidding!"

