Question of the week

'If you were to try to break a record in the 'Guinness Book of World Records,' what would that record be?'

Chad Pauling

Publisher

"Most winningest fantasy football team ever. (it won’t happen, but I can try, right?)”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

"Having the most surplus candy hoarded away. I don’t what precipitated this but I have enough chocolate bars and assorted-flavored Pocky at my house to survive a Zombie Apocalypse, provided the undead don’t have sweet tooths."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

"Is there a category for most books read in a lifetime? I am not saying I can break it, but I still have years to go, and you just never know."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer