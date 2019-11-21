Question of the week
0 comments

Question of the week

{{featured_button_text}}

'If you were to try to break a record in the 'Guinness Book of World Records,' what would that record be?'

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Most winningest fantasy football team ever. (it won’t happen, but I can try, right?)”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Having the most surplus candy hoarded away. I don’t what precipitated this but I have enough chocolate bars and assorted-flavored Pocky at my house to survive a Zombie Apocalypse, provided the undead don’t have sweet tooths."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Is there a category for most books read in a lifetime? I am not saying I can break it, but I still have years to go, and you just never know."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I tend to put CDs in my car CD player and listen to the same album for months at a time, it seems. My record would be most repeats of a single album while driving."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"There’s lots of embarrassing non-accomplishments of mine that would probably break a world record, but which I don’t want to be known for. I have nothing more to say."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"I would go for the longest time spent playing board games."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News