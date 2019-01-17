‘Who is your favorite country music artist, and what is your favorite song this artist plays?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"I have a few, my favorites would include Darius Rucker, Eric Church and Brantley Gilbert. I’ve seen both Darius and Eric in concert when they visited the Tyson. Favorite songs would be 'It Won’t Be Like this for Long' by Darius. 'Homeboy' by Eric. 'Country Must Be Countrywide' by Brantley."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Since she has the right badass pedigree, Roseanne Cash is a favorite and 'Runaway Train' is a classic."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"My favorite country singer is Willie Nelson; I have 31 of his albums. My favorite country song is 'I Will Always Love You,' and Willie’s version is pretty good and Whitney Houston's is all right. But the lady who wrote the song has the best version I have ever heard: Ms. Dolly Parton."
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"Garth Brooks, 'Friends in Low Places.' Try it out and keep ‘em high and tight, mommies!”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"When I think of country music, my mind first jumps to Johnny Cash. My favorite songs from him are 'The Ballad of Ira Hayes' and 'Folsom Prison Blues.'"
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Bobbie Gentry. I’m not good at describing why I like any music, so I guess I’d say, 'Ode to Billie Joe' is a good song me like. Also 'Fancy,' 'Mississippi Delta,' 'Parchman Farm' and 'Ace Insurance Man' are great."