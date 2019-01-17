Try 1 month for 99¢

‘Who is your favorite country music artist, and what is your favorite song this artist plays?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I have a few, my favorites would include Darius Rucker, Eric Church and Brantley Gilbert. I’ve seen both Darius and Eric in concert when they visited the Tyson. Favorite songs would be 'It Won’t Be Like this for Long' by Darius. 'Homeboy' by Eric. 'Country Must Be Countrywide' by Brantley."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Since she has the right badass pedigree, Roseanne Cash is a favorite and 'Runaway Train' is a classic."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"My favorite  country singer is Willie Nelson; I have 31 of his albums. My favorite country song is 'I Will Always Love You,' and Willie’s version is pretty good and Whitney Houston's is all right. But the lady who wrote the song has the best version I have ever heard:  Ms. Dolly Parton."

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

daniel.aldana@lee.net

"Garth Brooks, 'Friends in Low Places.' Try it out and keep ‘em high and tight, mommies!”

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"When I think of country music, my mind first jumps to Johnny Cash. My favorite songs from him are 'The Ballad of Ira Hayes' and 'Folsom Prison Blues.'"

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Bobbie Gentry. I’m not good at describing why I like any music, so I guess I’d say, 'Ode to Billie Joe' is a good song me like. Also 'Fancy,' 'Mississippi Delta,' 'Parchman Farm' and 'Ace Insurance Man' are great."

