'If you were to compete on a team of four in the Barstool Open and have themed costumes, what would your team’s theme be?'
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"Caddyshack. I’d be Ty Webb."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"How about an 'Avengers: Endgame'-themed team? Nothing can be more intimidating than superheroes-turned-mini-golfers. I’m guessing the Hulk and Thor might also be poor losers."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Team Extreme and the Designated Putters… we will travel as a small group of 18, where we can get the best from our designated long range putters, our designated medium range putters, and whomever can putt the 'gimmee' without spilling a drop."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I'll just go with the obvious choice for that special day. May the Fourth be with you. I'd just need to find someone to make some out-of-this-world costumes."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Probably 1920s golfers. We’d wear knickerbockers tucked into our knee-high stockings, and caps, sweaters and ties."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Clearly my team’s theme would need to be Star Trek. Beam me up Scotty!"