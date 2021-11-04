 Skip to main content
Question of the Week

Bicycle shorts: yay, nay and why?

Chad Pauling

"No bike shorts. Nope. no way."

Earl Horlyk

"Although I tend to be a fashion trendsetter, I do draw the line at anything Lycra and ultra form-fitting."

Mason Dockter

"No, I don't do shorts. but I do like to bicycle."

