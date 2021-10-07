 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Question of the Week

  • 0

Cats or dogs: which do you like better and why?

Chad Pauling

"Both! I can’t choose!"

Earl Horlyk

"I have a strong attachment to every dog I come in contact with. Cats and me? We coexist, I guess. I neither like nor dislike them."

Mason Dockter

"Dogs. I come from a family that loathes cats. My grandma's instinctive response is 'Oh, I hate cats. Why would anyone ever want a cat?'"

Jaylen Rees

"Dogs for sure. Nothing is better than coming home and your dog getting excited to see you."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News