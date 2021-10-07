Question of the Week

Cats or dogs: which do you like better and why?
Chad Pauling
"Both! I can’t choose!"
Earl Horlyk
"I have a strong attachment to every dog I come in contact with. Cats and me? We coexist, I guess. I neither like nor dislike them."
Mason Dockter
"Dogs. I come from a family that loathes cats. My grandma's instinctive response is 'Oh, I hate cats. Why would anyone ever want a cat?'"
Jaylen Rees
"Dogs for sure. Nothing is better than coming home and your dog getting excited to see you."
