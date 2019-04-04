‘If you were to go to a Big Daddy trivia night at a local bar, what category of questions do you think you would excel at, and why?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"It would either have to be Sports or Useless Knowledge. I’m proficient in both."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Grade Z movies that nobody wants to see. Somehow, I’ve become a connoisseur of crummy film fare."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Any question from the 1st version of Trivial Pursuit. Any. Question!"
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I think I would be pretty solid in either music or pop culture. I've never participated in The Marquee's music trivia nights, but I am there sometimes when it happens and there are times that I think I would have walked out of the bar with $100 if I had participated."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"If Sears was a category, I’d probably do pretty good. Unfortunately."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Movies, mainly because of all the facts bouncing around my head, the majority of them are about movies (mostly Marvel some DC)! A few about TV but not nearly as much. And the majority of the other facts I know never come up in trivia, dang it!"