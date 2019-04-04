‘If you were to go to a Big Daddy trivia night at a local bar, what category of questions do you think you would excel at, and why?’ 

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"It would either have to be Sports or Useless Knowledge.  I’m proficient in both."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Grade Z movies that nobody wants to see. Somehow, I’ve become a connoisseur of crummy film fare."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Any question from the 1st version of Trivial Pursuit. Any. Question!"

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I think I would be pretty solid in either music or pop culture. I've never participated in The Marquee's music trivia nights, but I am there sometimes when it happens and there are times that I think I would have walked out of the bar with $100 if I had participated."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"If Sears was a category, I’d probably do pretty good. Unfortunately."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"Movies, mainly because of all the facts bouncing around my head, the majority of them are about movies (mostly Marvel some DC)! A few about TV but not nearly as much. And the majority of the other facts I know never come up in trivia, dang it!"

