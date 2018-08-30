"Who is your favorite artist, and what makes him/her your favorite?"
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
" I’m a huge Banksy fan. His art is edgy and speaks volumes. "
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
" I’ve been collecting compilation books containing old Archie comic book stories from the 40s and 50s. My favorite ‘toonist is Bill Vigoda, who was the older brother of actor Abe Vigoda. I just realized how similar Jughead’s cartoon face is to Abe Vigoda’s real-life face. Different nose but same face."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Of today’s artists that intrigue me, I would say Christo, who with his late wife, Jeanne-Claude, created uniquely immersive pieces that “spoke” to people in an everyday way…I especially liked his “FLOATING PIERS” which has to be seen to be appreciated.”
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
" Aaron James Draplin is a designer from Portland Oregon. He tours around the US giving advice to other designers and professionals. His art appreciates design from the past, whether it’s a dead logo or some patch that was found in a junk drawer at an estate sale. I got the chance to meet him last year and he’s a super genuine and personable guy.”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"Ralph Steadman is my favorite due to his wild work with journalist Hunter S. Thompson. His ink pen drawings are unique, bordering on insane, lots of times with ink spatters morbidly speckling his pieces.”