‘If you were to create a cardboard sled with a crazy design, what would it look like?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Easy … Dragon.

Because … Dragon!"

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"I’d have the  AC/DC lightning bolt, since it will either inspire heavy metal anxiety or fear of global warming."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Sort of a takeoff on the outrigger from the Disney movie, 'Moana.' With the mast, and everything. It would be gnarly."

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

daniel.aldana@lee.net

"I’d build a chair on a flat piece of cardboard and slide down the hill with a bored look on my face.”

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I would build a sled that looked like a pen. The aerodynamics would be great, and it would have to do with my profession."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Mine would be a toboggan made of cardboard. You can’t beat a toboggan."

Weekender Writer

