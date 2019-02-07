‘If you were to create a cardboard sled with a crazy design, what would it look like?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"Easy … Dragon.
Because … Dragon!"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"I’d have the AC/DC lightning bolt, since it will either inspire heavy metal anxiety or fear of global warming."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Sort of a takeoff on the outrigger from the Disney movie, 'Moana.' With the mast, and everything. It would be gnarly."
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"I’d build a chair on a flat piece of cardboard and slide down the hill with a bored look on my face.”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I would build a sled that looked like a pen. The aerodynamics would be great, and it would have to do with my profession."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Mine would be a toboggan made of cardboard. You can’t beat a toboggan."