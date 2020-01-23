Question of the week
View Comments

Question of the week

{{featured_button_text}}

What is the best kind of beverage to keep you warm on a cold January night?

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I’m boring but Bud Light always seems to do the trick."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"If I felt sophisticated, I'd say a Hot Toddy by a fire. Since I'm not sophisticated, I'd say a shot of Fireball."  

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Coffee and tea, which also happens to be my favorite beverage in the summertime, and in the springtime, fall, Halloween, Valentine's Day, Labor Day and the Fourth of July."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Little bit of old school, most nights I would prefer a hot chocolate, made with real milk."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"Hot cocoa with either a Bob’s Sweet Stripes peppermint stick or lots of marshmallows."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News