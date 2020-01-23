Question of the week

What is the best kind of beverage to keep you warm on a cold January night?
Chad Pauling
Publisher
"I’m boring but Bud Light always seems to do the trick."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"If I felt sophisticated, I'd say a Hot Toddy by a fire. Since I'm not sophisticated, I'd say a shot of Fireball."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Coffee and tea, which also happens to be my favorite beverage in the summertime, and in the springtime, fall, Halloween, Valentine's Day, Labor Day and the Fourth of July."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Little bit of old school, most nights I would prefer a hot chocolate, made with real milk."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Hot cocoa with either a Bob’s Sweet Stripes peppermint stick or lots of marshmallows."