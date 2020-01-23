Question of the week

What is the best kind of beverage to keep you warm on a cold January night?

Chad Pauling

Publisher

"I’m boring but Bud Light always seems to do the trick."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

"If I felt sophisticated, I'd say a Hot Toddy by a fire. Since I'm not sophisticated, I'd say a shot of Fireball."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

"Coffee and tea, which also happens to be my favorite beverage in the summertime, and in the springtime, fall, Halloween, Valentine's Day, Labor Day and the Fourth of July."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

"Little bit of old school, most nights I would prefer a hot chocolate, made with real milk."

