'What would be included in your ultimate steakhouse meal?'
Chad Pauling
Interim Publisher
"Pittsburg style Fillet or Strip cooked medium served with a fresh house salad and loaded baked potato paired with a nice, ice-cold, beer.”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"I’m not a big steak eater but I do enjoy Archie’s Waeside’s petite tenderloin, which is, in no way, petite. Add a baked potato, a green salad and an old school relish tray, I feel like a cross between Don Draper and Fred Flintstone feasting on moo-meat."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Steak, fried potatoes, a salad and blueberry pie."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"A tomahawk ribeye cooked rare (I love it bloody) with tons of sauteed mushrooms and onions. On the side I'd have French onion soup, Caesar salad and a loaded baked potato. I'd savor that meal and make it last a few days."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"The ultimate steakhouse meal is liver and onions. That’s how they know you’re a diner with distinctive tastes. I take my liver and onions slathered with mustard. Very, very distinguished."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Roasted chicken, a baked potato with only butter, some fresh corn and a tall glass of whole milk. If they have dessert and I’m not ready to pop, a piece of strawberry cheesecake."