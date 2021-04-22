Question of the Week

What eco-friendly thing do you do to help the planet?

Chad Pauling

"I try to do many things. Recycle. Plant trees, gardens, flowers, etc., completely organically. Use smart technology to use less energy in our home. I think the most impactful thing we do in my house is limit single-use plastics."

Earl Horlyk

"I recycle newspaper, which I have way too much of, and pop cans, which causes me to think I have a soda addiction."

Mason Dockter

"Well I do recycle my cans and bottles, but the motivation there isn’t exactly ecological. I need those nickels, bad."

Nikki Ahlquist

"I wear washable face masks, not disposable ones. Bonus they have more fun colors and patterns."

Jaylen Rees

"No plastic straws! Gotta save the turtles!"

