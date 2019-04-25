'What is your favorite style of barbecue, and why?'
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"I enjoy pork bbq that you’d traditionally find in Tennessee, but I like a traditional KC style sauce. I like the mix of sweet, smoky and tangy you get from these styles."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Good, old school Kansas City barbecue, the sloppier the better. Heathens say it is all about the meat. I say gimme a knife, a fork and a straw because it is all about the sauce."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Being somewhat well-traveled, I have sampled BBQ all over and Memphis style… as introduced to me in 1965 at The Little Pigs BBQ shop on Hamilton Boulevard wins out. Ideally pulled/chopped pork on a soft bun, with cole slaw layered on top of the meat, and a little sauce added from the table. The meat is not sweet but instead rather tangy and spicier than most of the other styles you find around the country."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"Why in the hell did I ask this fully knowing that I wouldn't be able to give a single answer? I like any form of BBQ. Smoked or grilled...sauce or dry rubs. Kansas City, Texas, North and South Carolina...I don't think there is such a thing as a bad style of BBQ, they are all just different and unique."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Anything boneless. Bones are gross, they remind me of what I’m actually eating."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"I’m in the minority here, I’m not a big fan of BBQ. I don’t mind a sweet BBQ sauce but it needs to be pretty mild."