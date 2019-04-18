‘How would you describe the perfect cheeseburger?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"73/27 fresh ground beef- formed into a thin, round patty in the 6-8oz range. Liberally seasoned with salt, pepper, and seasoning salt. Grilled until medium. Then topped with ketchup, crispy thick-cut bacon, and a mix of melted cheddar and American cheese placed on a lightly buttered and grilled kaiser roll. The end."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Two slices of cheese (for maximum melting), cover it with chili, onions and condiments, Be sure to eat it by a trough because this is the messiest sandwich between two halves of a bun."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Hawaiian bun heated on a grill, two burgers cooked well, each stacked with cheese on top, covered with mustard, ketchup, onions, pickles, lettuce."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"A half-inch thick patty of prime chuck seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and rosemary grilled to perfection with a nice black char on the outside and a juicy red center. Throw on American cheese (the only way I eat American cheese), ketchup, mustard, mayo, spicy pickles and red onions. All of that in between a sesame seed encrusted bun."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer and Journal Hamburglar
"It would have only a small amount of hamburger, no bun, tomatoes and bell peppers, a nice fluffy egg patty and it would actually be an omelet. Contrary to popular belief, I’m not a fan of hamburgers – I much prefer egg dishes."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"My perfect burger is made out of turkey with a slice of cheddar cheese, some lettuce all on a toasted bun. MMMM I’m hungry now!"