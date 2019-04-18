{{featured_button_text}}

‘How would you describe the perfect cheeseburger?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"73/27 fresh ground beef- formed into a thin, round patty in the 6-8oz range. Liberally seasoned with salt, pepper, and seasoning salt. Grilled until medium. Then topped with ketchup, crispy thick-cut bacon, and a mix of melted cheddar and American cheese placed on a lightly buttered and grilled kaiser roll. The end."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Two slices of cheese (for maximum melting), cover it with chili, onions and condiments, Be sure to eat it by a trough because this is the messiest sandwich between two halves of a bun."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Hawaiian bun heated on a grill, two burgers cooked well, each stacked with cheese on top, covered with mustard, ketchup, onions, pickles, lettuce."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"A half-inch thick patty of prime chuck seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and rosemary grilled to perfection with a nice black char on the outside and a juicy red center. Throw on American cheese (the only way I eat American cheese), ketchup, mustard, mayo, spicy pickles and red onions. All of that in between a sesame seed encrusted bun."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer and Journal Hamburglar

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"It would have only a small amount of hamburger, no bun, tomatoes and bell peppers, a nice fluffy egg patty and it would actually be an omelet. Contrary to popular belief, I’m not a fan of hamburgers – I much prefer egg dishes."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"My perfect burger is made out of turkey with a slice of cheddar cheese, some lettuce all on a toasted bun. MMMM I’m hungry now!"

