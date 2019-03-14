‘What are some of your favorite things to do to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"I’m not a big St. Patty’s Day guy, but I love to go to Bob Roe’s and get the wife a carnation and some great pizza! Pizza is Irish, right?"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Being the eternal optimist, looking for a proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"St. Patrick’s Day = Corned Beef and Cabbage, Boiled Potatoes and Carrots. Don’t need no green beer, but a Guinness would be a blessing. Listening to the old Irish Rebel songs like 'Wearing of the Green,' 'The Foggy Dew,' 'Raglan Road,' 'The Men Behind the Wire' and some traditional songs, 'Danny Boy,' 'Galway Boy' and 'Too Ra Loo Ra Loo Ra.'"
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"If I get pinched this year I’m gonna lose it. Staying home this year, the luck of the Irish hasn’t been with me the last couple years.”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I love cooking up a big batch of corned beef and cabbage...it usually lasts me a whole week. Also, visiting Chicago during this holiday is a blast. It is fun to enjoy a green beer while overlooking the green river."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"My hometown of Corona, South Dakota, is well known for its St. Patrick’s Day parade. It’s a very sacred event and Corona expats are expected to return home for it. In addition to the parade, they have a raffle, mattress races and there are often green-dyed chickens running around. Everybody wears silly green costumes and drinks green beer. It’s pretty sweet."