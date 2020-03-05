You are the owner of this article.
Question of the Week
Question of the Week

Diane Dykes

Weekender reporter Diane Dykes is shown Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

“If you could program a robot to do anything, what would you have it do?"

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I have a Roomba and that’s great (when it works) I want the lawn mower version.  But if I could get a robot to paint, that would be great."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"I'd love to a computer to help with my income taxes and balance my checkbook. Wait, there are things called computers to do that?  So, why do I still have an abacus?!?" 

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Probably I’d train it go out and dig up valuable treasures in the ground, like an automated metal detector. Also it needs to be able to move really fast to get home in case any homeowners call the police because there’s a robot digging up their flowerbeds and gas lines."

Diane Dykes

Staff Writer

ddykes@siouxcityjournal.com

"So, if I had a robot most likely I would use it to help keep me organized in the chaos I call life, to help with time management and to make sure everything has a place to be in- and not all over my floor or desk. I could also use a robot help me unpack the mountains of boxes that I have from my recent move down here."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Everything, drive, clean, do repairs, walk the dog. In other words, anything that would make my Honey-Do list smaller."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"This is a little obvious but my robot would do all my household chores laundry, dishes, cleaning, mowing, snow removal, etc. Maybe even be my chauffeur too."

