'How would you describe your ultimate camping trip?'
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"As someone that goes camping regularly, my ultimate camping trip is coming up soon. The second annual “Adult Camping Weekend” where my friends and I all go up to the Iowa Great Lakes area and enjoy the water and fun without kids. It’s great!"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"In an air-conditioned setting free of bugs, slithering creatures or things that have the propensity to bite. If those conditions can all be met, I’ll be set."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Ultimate camping trip?? (A hotel is definitely involved with this? The Grand Canyon Hotel in Williams, AZ) To begin a long visit to the Grand Canyon, it is their Centennial year as a national park, we would arrive by train on the Grand Canyon Railway out of Williams and we would definitely have a Donkey ride tour. Not sure I could handle walking out on the new glass balcony but I would have to see. There are helicopter flights through the Canyon. Who knows what all you can do, but there is a lot you can see."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I'd like to take a camping trip in Yellowstone National Park before the super-volcano erupts. I used to take trips there with my family, but haven't been in ages. The sights and smells are extremely unique to that location. Plus I just need a little time off...maybe that is why my question was about getting away from it all."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"I’m pretty flexible – it could be in a tent, a camper (they’re more comfortable but aesthetically unpleasing) or in a van down by the river. Ideally the weather should be nice, and I’d have to have some way to make coffee."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"I would go somewhere somewhat remote, possibly the mountains/woods. It would have a nice trail for either walking or bike riding but also be a nice shady spot to just kick back and read. Maybe a little lake to do some fishing in."
Justin Rust
Sports writer/Editor
"Maybe this isn’t the “ultimate” camping trip since we never stayed in a tent, but when I was 14 years old, my family and I took a trip to Yellowstone National Park. One of the nights we were out there, we stayed in one of the cabins. Yes, it had indoor plumbing. When we woke up, there was a buffalo right outside the back door. It left by the time we were ready to go but the trip through Yellowstone, seeing all of the sights, is still one of the best vacations I’ve had."