Question of the Week

“What is the nerdiest thing that you do?”

Chad Pauling

Publisher

"I’m not sure I really do anything too 'nerdy' … but I do geek out on new cellphones and mobile tech."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

"I'm a sucker when it comes to magic. Show me any cut-rate, bargain basement, David Copperfield wannabe and I'll be dazzled for days."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

"I do hate to have my activities boxed into such a narrow classification. But I do have an old NES machine that I play sometimes."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive