Question of the Week

“What is the nerdiest thing that you do?”

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I’m not sure I really do anything too 'nerdy' … but I do geek out on new cellphones and mobile tech."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"I'm a sucker when it comes to magic. Show me any cut-rate, bargain basement, David Copperfield wannabe and I'll be dazzled for days."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"I do hate to have my activities boxed into such a narrow classification. But I do have an old NES machine that I play sometimes."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Read books. Not sure that qualifies for nerdy, but maybe. All my life, I have had a book close by. My tastes? Eclectic… biographies, novels, histories, recipe books (yup), philosophies, not much on D-I-Y or self-help… and in my younger days, the back of cereal boxes at breakfast."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"I’m a pretty nerdy person, so basically, everything I do is nerdy. I like to have movie marathons, read books, do puzzles, play board games and video games like Super Mario Bros., I randomly sing to my cat and that’s just a few things."

