Question of the Week

Businesses, art, green space or all of the above? What does downtown Sioux City need more of?
Chad Pauling
"Yes, all the above!"
Earl Horlyk
"All of the above, because it will means more to write about in the Weekender."
Mason Dockter
"All of the above. Except green space. It’s a downtown, go look for a park someplace else."
Jaylen Rees
"More art spaces would be cool or other music venues."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today