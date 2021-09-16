Question of the Week

Businesses, art, green space or all of the above? What does downtown Sioux City need more of?

Chad Pauling

"Yes, all the above!"

Earl Horlyk

"All of the above, because it will means more to write about in the Weekender."

Mason Dockter

"All of the above. Except green space. It’s a downtown, go look for a park someplace else."

Jaylen Rees

"More art spaces would be cool or other music venues."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.