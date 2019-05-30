{{featured_button_text}}

'What are your favorite binge-worthy television shows?'

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Game Of Thrones, How I Met Your Mother, Breaking Bad, Billions and Parks and Recreation."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Netflix’s “Sex Education,” which is a British comedy about an awkward British kid who inadvertently sets up a sex advice business with his friend. Why is it so binge-worthy? Gillian Anderson plays the teenager’s sex therapist’s mom. “X Files”’ Agent Scully was nothing like this!"

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Shows I have also made a point of watching all the way through, one or two episodes at a time, on Netflix or Amazon Prime [or at least as far as I can]: Hell on Wheels, Justified, House of Cards, Arrow, Daredevil, Madam Secretary, Peaky Blinders, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Defenders and Lilyhammer "

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"Trailer Park Boys is a given. I also love The Office, Game of Thrones, Westworld, Deadwood and many, many more. There is way too much good content these days."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"All in the Family, Roseanne, the Simpsons, Alfred Hitchcock Presents."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"My go-to’s for comedy are I Love Lucy, New Girl and The Big Bang Theory. But I also enjoy bingeing some Supernatural or The 100 although sometimes these two get a little intense and will make me a little anxious."

