'What are your favorite binge-worthy television shows?'
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"Game Of Thrones, How I Met Your Mother, Breaking Bad, Billions and Parks and Recreation."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Netflix’s “Sex Education,” which is a British comedy about an awkward British kid who inadvertently sets up a sex advice business with his friend. Why is it so binge-worthy? Gillian Anderson plays the teenager’s sex therapist’s mom. “X Files”’ Agent Scully was nothing like this!"
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Shows I have also made a point of watching all the way through, one or two episodes at a time, on Netflix or Amazon Prime [or at least as far as I can]: Hell on Wheels, Justified, House of Cards, Arrow, Daredevil, Madam Secretary, Peaky Blinders, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Defenders and Lilyhammer "
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"Trailer Park Boys is a given. I also love The Office, Game of Thrones, Westworld, Deadwood and many, many more. There is way too much good content these days."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"All in the Family, Roseanne, the Simpsons, Alfred Hitchcock Presents."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"My go-to’s for comedy are I Love Lucy, New Girl and The Big Bang Theory. But I also enjoy bingeing some Supernatural or The 100 although sometimes these two get a little intense and will make me a little anxious."