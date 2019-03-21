Try 3 months for $3

‘What are some of your favorite things to do to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Goalie, because it’s the only position I know the name of."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Chief ice melter because I don’t skate and am an overall klutz when it comes to slippery surfaces."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Can I say ‘bench’? Is that a position? I mean, Goon isn’t a position… but it is a role on most teams…I will stick with bench…"

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"When I used to play hockey, I was usually on defense. I liked doing everything I could to keep the puck out of my team's end of the rink."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"I’d be the team owner, because that means I don’t have to play hockey or lose my teeth, which are in poor enough condition as it is."

