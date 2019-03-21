‘What are some of your favorite things to do to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"Goalie, because it’s the only position I know the name of."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Chief ice melter because I don’t skate and am an overall klutz when it comes to slippery surfaces."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Can I say ‘bench’? Is that a position? I mean, Goon isn’t a position… but it is a role on most teams…I will stick with bench…"
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"When I used to play hockey, I was usually on defense. I liked doing everything I could to keep the puck out of my team's end of the rink."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"I’d be the team owner, because that means I don’t have to play hockey or lose my teeth, which are in poor enough condition as it is."