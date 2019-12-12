Question of the week
'What would you like from Santa this year?'

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Peace on earth!”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"A recipe book for cocktails. For my entire adult life, I’ve been a beer-only guy. Now, I’m trying to expand my palate to include mixed drinks. I already have a bottle of salted caramel vodka on my kitchen counter and would prefer not to drink it straight."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Peace on Earth. Not being sarcastic, or disingenuous. I have most of my wants covered. I will enjoy the generations of family this holiday season. But I hope and pray that they all get to grow up and live their lives in peace."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"Money for rent, car insurance and student loan payments...a pay raise. Or new tires that do well on snow. Maybe a new laptop because mine is about to crap out. I don't really know, but I'd like it to be practical. I'd say peace on Earth, but at this point that answer is a cop-out."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"An Atari 7800! I don’t play video games much but I want the things that seemed cool when I was young. Also if Santa could pay all my debts, that would be pretty sweet."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"Who couldn’t use some extra cash? This girl could, for sure. Maybe Santa could also bring me a guy just like him jolly, loving, giving, maybe even be able to cook, too."

