Question of the week

'What would you like from Santa this year?'
Chad Pauling
Publisher
"Peace on earth!”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"A recipe book for cocktails. For my entire adult life, I’ve been a beer-only guy. Now, I’m trying to expand my palate to include mixed drinks. I already have a bottle of salted caramel vodka on my kitchen counter and would prefer not to drink it straight."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Peace on Earth. Not being sarcastic, or disingenuous. I have most of my wants covered. I will enjoy the generations of family this holiday season. But I hope and pray that they all get to grow up and live their lives in peace."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"Money for rent, car insurance and student loan payments...a pay raise. Or new tires that do well on snow. Maybe a new laptop because mine is about to crap out. I don't really know, but I'd like it to be practical. I'd say peace on Earth, but at this point that answer is a cop-out."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"An Atari 7800! I don’t play video games much but I want the things that seemed cool when I was young. Also if Santa could pay all my debts, that would be pretty sweet."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Who couldn’t use some extra cash? This girl could, for sure. Maybe Santa could also bring me a guy just like him jolly, loving, giving, maybe even be able to cook, too."