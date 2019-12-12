Question of the week

'What would you like from Santa this year?'

Chad Pauling

Publisher

"Peace on earth!”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

"A recipe book for cocktails. For my entire adult life, I’ve been a beer-only guy. Now, I’m trying to expand my palate to include mixed drinks. I already have a bottle of salted caramel vodka on my kitchen counter and would prefer not to drink it straight."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

"Peace on Earth. Not being sarcastic, or disingenuous. I have most of my wants covered. I will enjoy the generations of family this holiday season. But I hope and pray that they all get to grow up and live their lives in peace."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer