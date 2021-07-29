Question of the Week

What type of business would you like to see in downtown Sioux City?
Chad Pauling
"I love Jersey Mike’s so I’d like to get one of those anywhere in town."
Earl Horlyk
"I love Korean food, so a place they served authentic Korean BBQ would be cool."
Jaylen Rees
"I think adding an indoor water park would be wild. It would definitely attract more attention downtown."
Food and Lifestyles reporter
