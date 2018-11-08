‘What band, living or deceased, would you like to play in if given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do so?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"I think it would be really cool to play with Johnny Cash. That would be my pick!"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Even though they probably received some medicinal assistance, Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs & Englishmen band looked like they were have the time of their lives when performing."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"The Chicago Transit Authority… Commonly known as Chicago, but I would want to be with the original crew, especially Terry Kath.”
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"I’d probably play with The Rolling Stones back in their heyday or Led Zeppelin, some of the best bands of all time next to One Direction.”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"Originally I would have said something like Rage Against the Machine or Soundgarden, but I think I'd pick the Traveling Wilburys...that way I'd get to play with and learn things from Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan and George Harrison."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"I suppose I’d play with The Animals in the early-mid 1960s. Or any of the other great bands of that decade."