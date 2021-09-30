Question of the Week

If you could live anytime in the past, when would it be?

Chad Pauling

"Not a specific time, but just before social media. I want to go back to then."

Earl Horlyk

"Either the Old West days of Doc Holliday, where you can be a gambler, a gunfighter and a dentist at the same time. Or, maybe, during the roaring 20s, because I think I'd look cool wearing a derby and spats."

Mason Dockter

"Probably the 1920s, when everyone dressed so nice or, maybe, the 1960s, when jobs paid well and housing was affordable."

Jaylen Rees

"I don’t think I would go back and live in the past I like the technology right now and I think it would be a weird adjustment."

