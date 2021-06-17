Question of the Week

If you could create any festival to match your personal taste or interest, what would it be?

Chad Pauling

"I think Rib Fest already did it. Mmm, BBQ!"

Earl Horlyk

"Something sufficiently nerdy. We don't have a Comic-Con around here, do we?"

Mason Dockter

"Probably cartoons from the 1930s, where everybody can sit outside and watch them – like an outdoor film festival, but only cartoons, and only very old ones. There may be limited appeal, possibly just me attending, but that’s fine."

Jaylen Rees

"A local beer festival since there are none close enough to the Sioux City area."

