Question of the Week

If you could be any cartoon character, who would it be?

Chad Pauling

"I would be a classic cartoon dad. Homer Simpson, Peter Griffin, one of those guys."

Earl Horlyk

"When I was younger, I thought I was a classic 'Daria.' Over time, I've come to realize I was a 'Butthead' all along."

Mason Dockter

"I suppose I’d have to choose Egghead, the green-clothed, bulbous-nosed, proto-Elmer Fudd character of late-1930s Looney Tunes cartoons. He’s obscure today, but I’d say he’s one of the best there ever was."

Nikki Ahlquist

"I would like to be Wonder Woman, she has a good heart and is a strong and powerful warrior."

