Question of the Week

What is the weirdest thing that only insiders would know about Sioux City?

Chad Pauling

"I love Sioux City, but to think that we named a street after a 'lady of the night' is something I’ve always considered odd."

Earl Horlyk

"Sioux City is the only place where you can mention a Charlie Boy, a Ye Olde Tavern tavern and, even, a Kackleburger without eliciting blank stares."

Mason Dockter

"Shortly after moving here, I noticed a soiled, life-sized Pillsbury Doughboy doll in somebody's front window. It was then that I discovered everything about Sioux City will be weird."

Nikki Ahlquist

"The loop, whether it be on Morningside Ave or Downtown, had many good times cruising the loop!"

Jaylen Rees

"That Sioux City takes about 150 years to complete its road construction jobs."

