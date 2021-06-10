Question of the Week

Is bacon truly magnificent meat candy or is it simply an overrated piece of pork?
Chad Pauling
"Bacon is the BEST! I’ll say it is underrated."
Earl Horlyk
"When I saw bacon-scented candle, I thought the trend went overboard. Then, I had a cupcake with real bacon pieces and realized I was back on the bacon bandwagon."
Mason Dockter
"I suppose it’s both. In the traditional sense it’s a cheap bit of salted pork. In the modern sense it’s an object of worship for some reason."
Nikki Ahlquist
"While I enjoy bacon from time to time I think it’s a little overused, kinda like ranch dressing."
Jaylen Rees
"Bacon is super underrated and will never be overrated."