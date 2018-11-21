Try 3 months for $3

‘What is your favorite Thanksgiving food?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

"TURKEY!!!  I love a good roasted or fried turkey.  The other stuff makes a meal, but the turkey makes it Thanksgiving."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

"I’ve never been a huge fan of turkey or any of the traditional Turkey Day foods. So, I guess my Thanksgiving favorite food is take-out Mongolian Beef."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

"All of it except the turkey? My favorite Thanksgiving food is real mashed potatoes, buried in melted butter and gravy...mixed in with the scalloped corn.”

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

"My mom makes this corn bread that is out of this world. I will eat it by the plate full. Nothing like classic turkey and stuffing too.”

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

"Buttered garlic mashed potatoes with gravy. Turkey with moist cornmeal stuffing is second on my list."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

"Ham gravy. My mother’s cousin Debbie, who prepares it, can attest to my admiration of the dark-amber colored, semi-liquid wonderfulness."

