Question of the Week

What is the best/worst thing about spring?

Chad Pauling

"Spring is my favorite season. It means winter is OVER and summer is on its way. Great weather, optimism in the air, little-to-no bugs, and everything’s in bloom! Love it! No downside!"

Earl Horlyk

"Best thing: pleasant outdoor weather. Worst thing: being allergic to everything, outdoor-related."

Mason Dockter

"I do enjoy the two weeks or so when the weather is quite nice, and the lilacs and apple trees are in bloom, before I begin preparing for the cruel months of heat-stroke weather."

Nikki Ahlquist

"My favorite parts are being able to shed the heavy winter coats and the smell of the rain. My least favorite part the muddy mess that rain makes."

Jaylen Rees

"Best thing about spring is being able to golf again and the worst thing about spring is that it can still snow!"

