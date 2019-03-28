Try 3 months for $3

‘How do you take your coffee, and on average how much do you have in a day?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I take it in a can, called Coke Zero.  I have three of those 'coffees' a day."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"I take mine black and I’ll drink it until the shakes start. That usually occurs at cup No. 3."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Out and about I like the Vienna at Stone Bru. It defines strong when it comes to coffee, and when I go to Pierce Street Coffee I just have the staff pick something out for me that is strong, bold and fresh. This is a pretty good coffee town, and there are places I haven’t made it to, but I am running around with my own 32-ouncer."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I drink hot coffee black, but I drink iced coffee with a bit of cream and hazelnut syrup. I'll drink zero to four medium sized thermoses a day...depending on the day."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Plain and black, just like grandma taught me. In a typical day I drink two large thermoses."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"My 'coffee' has 23 flavors, I like it cold but not with ice. It’s called Dr Pepper."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Weekender Writer

Load comments