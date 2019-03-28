‘How do you take your coffee, and on average how much do you have in a day?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"I take it in a can, called Coke Zero. I have three of those 'coffees' a day."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"I take mine black and I’ll drink it until the shakes start. That usually occurs at cup No. 3."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Out and about I like the Vienna at Stone Bru. It defines strong when it comes to coffee, and when I go to Pierce Street Coffee I just have the staff pick something out for me that is strong, bold and fresh. This is a pretty good coffee town, and there are places I haven’t made it to, but I am running around with my own 32-ouncer."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I drink hot coffee black, but I drink iced coffee with a bit of cream and hazelnut syrup. I'll drink zero to four medium sized thermoses a day...depending on the day."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Plain and black, just like grandma taught me. In a typical day I drink two large thermoses."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"My 'coffee' has 23 flavors, I like it cold but not with ice. It’s called Dr Pepper."