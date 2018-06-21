"What kind of music do you listen to to help tap into your creative side?"
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"Honestly, I don’t like music for creativity. I prefer silence. I enjoy the music too much and can’t focus on anything else."
Christopher Braunschweig
Staff Writer
"Like Chad, I prefer silence when actually creating or writing something. But I still like the occasional creative push from post-rock bands on my playlist."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"I’d love to say thrash metal music makes me productive. Sadly, I don’t listen to music at work nor do I use it to tap into my creativity."
Olivia Niggeling
Account Executive
"I prefer '70s folk music."
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"I get a lot of inspiration from movies and TV shows. I’ll listen to some of my favorite soundtracks from movies like 'Bladerunner 2049' or 'Gone Girl' to get the creativity flowing."