"What kind of music do you listen to to help tap into your creative side?"

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Honestly, I don’t like music for creativity. I prefer silence. I enjoy the music too much and can’t focus on anything else."

Christopher Braunschweig

Staff Writer

christopher.braunschweig@lee.net

"Like Chad, I prefer silence when actually creating or writing something. But I still like the occasional creative push from post-rock bands on my playlist."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"I’d love to say thrash metal music makes me productive. Sadly, I don’t listen to music at work nor do I use it to tap into my creativity."

Olivia Niggeling

Account Executive

oniggeling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I prefer '70s folk music."

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

daniel.aldana@lee.net

"I get a lot of inspiration from movies and TV shows. I’ll listen to some of my favorite soundtracks from movies like 'Bladerunner 2049' or 'Gone Girl' to get the creativity flowing."

