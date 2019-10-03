'What is your favorite genre of film, and why?'
Chad Pauling
Interim Publisher
"I really like all types of films but if I had to pick a genre I’d have to say comedy. And why? Everyone likes to laugh, right?”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Comedies and/or movies that don’t take themselves too seriously. This is why I enjoyed the 'Avengers' and the 'Scream' movies so much. While they weren’t comedies, they had a sense of humor about themselves."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Anti-hero. Why? Mankind’s struggle has shown me that sometimes you break the rules to accomplish a good. I identify with the rule-breaker, as long as they are not inherently evil."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I love good horror flicks...hell, sometimes I even like bad ones. I especially like the ones that include supernatural and religious elements (even though I'm not religious). Most of the movies in 'The Conjuring' series are right up my alley."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Documentaries are usually the best at holding my attention. Some comedies are OK. Most movies are too long and confusing for me -- you miss one character's sentence and the rest of the film makes no sense."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Superhero movies, well because I am a superhero. Also, you get a little of everything in these movies, action/adventure, comedy, drama with a little romance mixed in. What’s not to love?"