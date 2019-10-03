'What is your favorite genre of film, and why?'

Chad Pauling

Interim Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I really like all types of films but if I had to pick a genre I’d have to say comedy. And why? Everyone likes to laugh, right?”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Comedies and/or movies that don’t take themselves too seriously. This is why I enjoyed the 'Avengers' and the 'Scream' movies so much. While they weren’t comedies, they had a sense of humor about themselves."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Anti-hero. Why? Mankind’s struggle has shown me that sometimes you break the rules to accomplish a good. I identify with the rule-breaker, as long as they are not inherently evil."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I love good horror flicks...hell, sometimes I even like bad ones. I especially like the ones that include supernatural and religious elements (even though I'm not religious). Most of the movies in 'The Conjuring' series are right up my alley."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Documentaries are usually the best at holding my attention. Some comedies are OK. Most movies are too long and confusing for me -- you miss one character's sentence and the rest of the film makes no sense."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"Superhero movies, well because I am a superhero. Also, you get a little of everything in these movies, action/adventure, comedy, drama with a little romance mixed in. What’s not to love?"

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments