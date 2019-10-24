'What was your favorite Halloween costume you ever wore? What was your experience?'
Chad Pauling
Publisher
"I’m not big into dressing up on Halloween so I really don’t know about a favorite costume I’ve worn, but I absolutely loved my daughter's first costume. She was a 'donkey-dragon' from the 'Shrek' movies. So cute!”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"I was kind of a messy kid. So when I went out as Bart Simpson, people thought I was a tramp with spiky hair. The year I went as Batman, people assumed I was a down-on-my-luck superhero."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"A long time ago, I made an attempt to dress up as Charlie Chaplin’s Tramp…You know, the little Hitler mustache; the baggy, worn-out suit, the walking stick and the oversized shoes…Can’t really tell you how successful that was, no known picture exists (thank God). And it was so long ago, I cannot remember the experience…not really."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"In grade school my mom made me a Zeus costume (from Greek mythology). It was basically just a toga, but she also made me 'thunder bolts' out of cardboard and aluminum foil. I've always been interested in mythology, so this was a fun costume."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"When I was a kid my mother made a very good Spongebob costume from a large paper sack. As I found out the day of Halloween, my best friend also had a Spongebob costume, also apparently handmade. It was great."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"I can’t say I have a favorite, but a memorable one was a Cookie Monster costume. It was one of those plastic masked ones with the rubber band that kept breaking and snapping me in the face and was so hot because the nose holes were too small. That probably was the last year I wore a plastic face mask costume."