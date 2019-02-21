Try 1 month for 99¢

‘If you were able to change one thing about the Siouxland’s Choice Awards, what would you change?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Nothing! Obviously, I think it’s perfect…and I would say readers agree. This year is the 2nd year of the new format and we had just shy of 60,000 votes! That amount almost doubles last year’s vote total! I do want to thank all the readers who got online and voted and send a special thank you to all of our terrific sponsors! Without them, we couldn’t put on this wonderful contest."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Although they tend to be seasonal operations, I wouldn’t mind adding an award for favorite food truck food."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Let’s avoid the metaphysical concepts… the Siouxland Choice Awards are one of the premier honors in a world without a great many honors…Not enough categories? We have 123… and next year we may add a few, or lose a few but the general process really doesn’t need the change. Really. I do think that there should be a discussion about keeping the name, or going back to Readers Choice Award."

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

daniel.aldana@lee.net

"Feature some websites! Some of Siouxland’s best companies are mostly web-based and don’t have storefronts.”

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I would make sure that the only nominees in the 'Brewery' category actually brewed their own beer and didn't just serve it on tap. I absolutely love The Diving Elk, but it isn't a brewery; it is just an awesome gastro-pub with delicious food and an amazing revolving variety of beer."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"It would be a big pageant, and I would win."

