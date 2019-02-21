‘If you were able to change one thing about the Siouxland’s Choice Awards, what would you change?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"Nothing! Obviously, I think it’s perfect…and I would say readers agree. This year is the 2nd year of the new format and we had just shy of 60,000 votes! That amount almost doubles last year’s vote total! I do want to thank all the readers who got online and voted and send a special thank you to all of our terrific sponsors! Without them, we couldn’t put on this wonderful contest."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Although they tend to be seasonal operations, I wouldn’t mind adding an award for favorite food truck food."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Let’s avoid the metaphysical concepts… the Siouxland Choice Awards are one of the premier honors in a world without a great many honors…Not enough categories? We have 123… and next year we may add a few, or lose a few but the general process really doesn’t need the change. Really. I do think that there should be a discussion about keeping the name, or going back to Readers Choice Award."
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"Feature some websites! Some of Siouxland’s best companies are mostly web-based and don’t have storefronts.”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I would make sure that the only nominees in the 'Brewery' category actually brewed their own beer and didn't just serve it on tap. I absolutely love The Diving Elk, but it isn't a brewery; it is just an awesome gastro-pub with delicious food and an amazing revolving variety of beer."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"It would be a big pageant, and I would win."