'What qualities would you like in the next Weekender writer/editor?'

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"A passion for the arts, a love of music and the stomach to handle every type of cuisine that Siouxland has to offer."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Writer/Editor

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I would love to see The Weekender continue with a great new writer who is passionate about the people and events in Sioux City. I wish this new writer the best in this endeavor. Also, I wish the new writer to make the magazine their own."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Somebody who’s friendly, and who lets me write pointless, rambling columns about nothing."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Can we clone you? You know… Ari 2.0?"

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"I hope the next editor/writer will have a cool attitude (like Ari does) when I struggle to come up with answers for the question of the week, and they have to keep asking me for them. Thank you Ari!"

