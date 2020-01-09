'What qualities would you like in the next Weekender writer/editor?'
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"A passion for the arts, a love of music and the stomach to handle every type of cuisine that Siouxland has to offer."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Writer/Editor
"I would love to see The Weekender continue with a great new writer who is passionate about the people and events in Sioux City. I wish this new writer the best in this endeavor. Also, I wish the new writer to make the magazine their own."
Mason Dockter
You have free articles remaining.
Staff Writer
"Somebody who’s friendly, and who lets me write pointless, rambling columns about nothing."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Can we clone you? You know… Ari 2.0?"
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"I hope the next editor/writer will have a cool attitude (like Ari does) when I struggle to come up with answers for the question of the week, and they have to keep asking me for them. Thank you Ari!"