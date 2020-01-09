Question of the week

'What qualities would you like in the next Weekender writer/editor?'

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

"A passion for the arts, a love of music and the stomach to handle every type of cuisine that Siouxland has to offer."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Writer/Editor

"I would love to see The Weekender continue with a great new writer who is passionate about the people and events in Sioux City. I wish this new writer the best in this endeavor. Also, I wish the new writer to make the magazine their own."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

"Somebody who’s friendly, and who lets me write pointless, rambling columns about nothing."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

"Can we clone you? You know… Ari 2.0?"