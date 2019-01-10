‘Who is your favorite magician, sleight-of-hand performer or illusionist, and why?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"It’s hard to say a 'favorite'… but I really like Penn and Teller. Their mix of comedy, banter, and magic is pretty good. If not them, Chris Angel is pretty good."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"When I was a kid, I was nerdy enough to think of 'Night Court's' Harry Anderson as being a master at the sleight-of-hand. In retrospect, I think I was more enamored with Harry’s cool hat and his Mel Torme obsession than his magic trickery."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"My favorite is Ehrich Weiss, oh… you know him as Harry Houdini, definitely my favorite magician. His 'Chinese Water Torture Cell' involved escaping handcuffs, chains, padlocks while submerged in water was one of the greatest escapes of all time."
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"I think David Blaine is entertaining. I like his series where he freaks out celebrities with magic tricks.”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"My favorite magician would have to be Apollo Robbins. In 2001 he infiltrated Jimmy Carter's secret service, taking badges, keys to the motorcade and Carter's itinerary. The U.S. defense department then started working with him to find out how he can trick military personnel so easily."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"When I was young, I remember seeing Shari Lewis (and Lamb Chop) on television take a dollar bill and tear it in half, then magically it was fixed. Repeatedly over the next several years I tore dollar bills in half to repeat what Shari Lewis had done. What a lot of wasted dollars that was."