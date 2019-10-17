'What is the best memory you have attending a game of your favorite Siouxland sports team?'
Chad Pauling
Interim Publisher
"I would have to say when I was a kid my parents took me to see "oil can" Boyd play for the Explorers.”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Like a lot of people from Sioux City, the first sporting event I attended was a Musketeers game. And like a lot of people from Sioux City, the first swear words I heard was at a Musketeers game."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Ummm…Heelan at East, September 19th, 1969…Went to watch Heelan, the 1st game of the season of high expectations. Heelan lost. I met a girl. A little over three years later, I married her."
You have free articles remaining.
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"My family used to have season tickets to the Musketeers when I was a kid. My favorite times were standing next to the Muskie's bench and talking with the coach. I also loved running out on the ice at intermission and collecting pucks that the crowd would throw while trying to win prizes."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"I went to an Explorers game one time. It was pretty good."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Friends and I made several trips to watch the Musketeers play in the Fall Classics in Des Moines. Checking out the new teams was always fun! The best part was friends and hockey, hockey and more hockey!!! Go Muskies!"