'If Starbucks was to name a coffee drink to reflect your personality, what would it be?'
Chad Pauling
Publisher
"Grande Odio il caffè, which is Italian for a Large I Hate Coffee, because I really do!”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"The double mocha 'Spaz-maker' with chocolate slivers and extra whipped cream. The best coffee drinks are the ones that give you the shakes."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Sugar Free Irish Coffee."
You have free articles remaining.
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"Well, when I drink my coffee I like it black. No cream; no sugar...and lately I'm realizing I can't handle caffeine well. Mine would have to be called 'Eddie's Deep & Dark Decaf.'"
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"'The Big Percolator' – as the name suggests, it would be a large amount of plain, black percolator coffee, like I drink every day. Such a drink reflects me well: outdated, slow and a bit tasteless at times, but it does the job."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"The Empty Cup......NO coffee, NO cream, just straight-up Dr. Pepper goodness!"