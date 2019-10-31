{{featured_button_text}}

'If Starbucks was to name a coffee drink to reflect your personality, what would it be?'

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Grande Odio il caffè, which is Italian for a Large I Hate Coffee, because I really do!”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"The double mocha 'Spaz-maker' with chocolate slivers and extra whipped cream. The best coffee drinks are the ones that give you the shakes."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Sugar Free Irish Coffee."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"Well, when I drink my coffee I like it black. No cream; no sugar...and lately I'm realizing I can't handle caffeine well. Mine would have to be called 'Eddie's Deep & Dark Decaf.'"

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"'The Big Percolator' – as the name suggests, it would be a large amount of plain, black percolator coffee, like I drink every day. Such a drink reflects me well: outdated, slow and a bit tasteless at times, but it does the job."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"The Empty Cup......NO coffee, NO cream, just straight-up Dr. Pepper goodness!"

