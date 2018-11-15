Try 1 month for 99¢

‘What are you most thankful for?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I’m most thankful for my wife, kids and their health and happiness!"

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Snagging a copy of 'The Beastie Boys Book.' Coming in at just under 600 pages, this book is as unruly and as uproariously funny as the Beasties themselves."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"My wife, Shella, the only person I know who could have put up with me for the past 46 years. Everything I have worth having – including four wonderful sons (and their spouses) and 10 just marvelous grandchildren – came from Shella. I will always be thankful.”

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

daniel.aldana@lee.net

"I’m thankful for the people in my life. My family back home in Denison. My girlfriend Jordan and my best friend Christian. I’ve also found friends amongst coworkers and my weekly meditation group. I appreciate all of you.”

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I am thankful for my family, my friends and the opportunity to shine a light on talent around Sioux City."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"My dog and my grandma. And the fact that, in this industry, I still draw a paycheck."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Weekender writer

Load comments