‘What are you most thankful for?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"I’m most thankful for my wife, kids and their health and happiness!"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Snagging a copy of 'The Beastie Boys Book.' Coming in at just under 600 pages, this book is as unruly and as uproariously funny as the Beasties themselves."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"My wife, Shella, the only person I know who could have put up with me for the past 46 years. Everything I have worth having – including four wonderful sons (and their spouses) and 10 just marvelous grandchildren – came from Shella. I will always be thankful.”
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"I’m thankful for the people in my life. My family back home in Denison. My girlfriend Jordan and my best friend Christian. I’ve also found friends amongst coworkers and my weekly meditation group. I appreciate all of you.”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I am thankful for my family, my friends and the opportunity to shine a light on talent around Sioux City."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"My dog and my grandma. And the fact that, in this industry, I still draw a paycheck."